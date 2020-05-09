Chitrangda Singh on sexual favours in Bollywood: That's the way the world functions

Several Bollywood personalities have spoken about facing the casting couch or having met people who asked for sexual favours in order to get a good project. The latest celebrity to speak about this issue was Ayushmann Khurrana, who was asked by a casting director to show him his 'tool' to get the role in a film.

Now, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi actress Chitrangda Singh, in an interview with Spotboye has spoken about sexual favours asked for in Bollywood. She shared, "There are people like this everywhere. Right from my modelling days to Bollywood - I have seen them at all times."

Saying that this happens in the corporate world too, Chitrangda added, "Corporate industry is just as bad. Yes, it has happened to me but, I would like to say that the Bollywood industry is not the place where anybody forces you. There is enough space and respect for everyone and their choices."

Chitrangda further added, "You do feel bad when you lose an opportunity but then those are the choices you make. So, you don't sulk about it. It feels bad and I have lost out on projects too but at the same time if you are comfortable with it, then go ahead and do it. I am not here to judge anyone."

In fact, Chitrangda emphasised that its not just sexual favours that are sought, too. "There is not just sexual favour but other sorts of favours too, which people seek. That's the way world functions, so you make your choices and live the way you like. I am not taking away from anyone who has been in the situation, I am not judging. This is just my point of view."

