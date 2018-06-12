Chitrangda Singh opens up about producing her maiden venture Soorma

The recently released trailer of Soorma starring Diljit Dosanjh as Sandeep Singh along with Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi, has received an exceptional response from the audience

Bollywood actress turned producer Chitrangda Singh opened up about her experience of producing her maiden venture 'Soorma'.

The actress is donning the producer's hat for the first time with the biopic of hockey legend Sandeep Singh. Chitrangda Singh opened up about how different and difficult is producing a film than just acting in it.

The actress revealed, "I think one should produce one film to realize that how easy and simple it is to come and sit inside the set and vanity van as an actor. Once you come before the vanity van arrives and wait, I think that's when you realize just how much you need to believe in what you are doing. How much perseverance should be there? It's been an amazing journey that we all have been in it together. You cant even come close to this. Production is a different ball game altogether."

After Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra, Chitrangda Singh has entered the production world.

Besides being seen as a producer, Chitrangda will also be seen in two distinct avatars in her forthcoming film Sahib Biwi And Gangster 3 and Bazaar.

