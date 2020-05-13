Choti Sarrdaarni actress Mansi Sharma and husband Yuvraaj Hans welcome baby boy

Choti Sarrdaarni actress Mansi Sharma is now a mom! She and husband Yuvraaj Hans, who's the son of singer Hans Raj Hans, have become parents to a baby boy. Yuvraaj Hans took to social media to share the happy news with his fans and social media followers.

Yuvraaj shared a photo of his newborn baby's tiny hand and wrote, "Don't Worry Mamma And Papa Will Always Hold Your Hand And Guide You Forever... Welcome #babyhans"

Yuvraaj Hans proudly announced the birth of his baby boy on his Instagram story as well. Here's what he posted:

Mansi Sharma and Yuvraaj Hans tied the knot on February 22, 2019, in Jalandhar. Mansi Sharma has also acted in the television show Pavitra Rishta and was seen in Mariam Khan Reporting Live. Yuvraaj Hans, on the other hand, is a singer.

