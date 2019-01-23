Chris Brown released after he was arrested following rape allegations

hollywood

Chris Brown, who was arrested by the French police following rape allegations, has been freed. However, Parisian authorities will continue pursuing the investigation

Chris Brown. Pic/Getty Images

Looks like trouble is a friend of Chris Brown's. Recently, the 29-year-old American singer-songwriter was accused of rape in Paris, and was arrested following these allegations. He has, however, been freed after his arrest on January 22, the Paris prosecutor's office said. Brown's personal bodyguard and a friend, who was also accused of abuse by the victim has also been released. It is reported that Parisian authorities will continue pursuing the case.

It all started when French publication Closer reported the assault accusations in an exclusive that was later followed up and reported by other news agencies. A 24-year-old woman accused Brown of the alleged crime, saying it took place on January 16 in a room at a hotel in Paris. She said she'd met the singer at a nightclub, and was later led to a room where the alleged assault took place.

In 2009, Brown made headlines when he pled guilty to a felony for assaulting his then partner, R&B star Rihanna. He was sentenced to six months of community service, five years of probation and mandatory domestic violence counselling. Many had criticised the punishment saying it wasn't severe enough for the injuries he caused to the 'Umbrella' hitmaker.

He was also reportedly involved in other violent crimes including a hit-and-run, a fight at a nightclub, a misdemeanour assault, a fight over a parking space, and more recently a charge of felony battery after a show in Florida for which he was released on bail.

