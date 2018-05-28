Chris Froome races to victory in Giro d'Italia

Home winners have dominated here with 69 Italians followed by seven Belgian, four Spanish and three Russian and Swiss champions



Chris Froome

Chris Froome yesterday became the first British rider to win the Giro d'Italia in the 101st edition of the race through Italy, which this year started in Jerusalem. It was also the first victory in the race for Team Sky, founded in 2010.

Home winners have dominated here with 69 Italians followed by seven Belgian, four Spanish and three Russian and Swiss champions. There have also been two winners from Luxembourg, one from Canada, Colombia, USA, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden and now Britain.

