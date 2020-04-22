Chris Noth shocks fans by shaving his head amid quarantine

American actor Chris Noth has made a drastic change during his coronavirus quarantine. The 65-year-old actor, on Monday took to Instagram to showcase his new look.

The 'Cast Away' star shared a picture of himself and captioned the post as, "I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine."

The fans were quick to compliment North on this new look.

One fan wrote in the comments section, "Omg, But looking good.

Another one wrote," It suits you!"

"Go off king," another follower wrote.

However, there were a few fans who didn't seem to love his new look, and wrote things like, "Noooooo," and "you look very different" in the comments.

Earlier this month, the 'Elsa and Fred' star shared a video message on Instagram, encouraging his fans to maintain social distancing.

The former 'Sex and the City ' star said in the video, "On behalf of the NYPD, I'd like to ask you to remember, as New Yorkers, we have to social distance, we have to stay inside until all of this passes. We can do it. We're tough, we're resilient and we have the best darn police force in the country."

"I'm not a cop, but I played one on TV. Stay safe, stay healthy, see you on the other side," he added.