Christmas 2018: Popular Churches to visit for Midnight Mass on Christmas Eve in Mumbai

These churches in Mumbai will prove you why Christmas in Mumbai is an affair that one can definitely not miss!

Mumbai is home to many historic churches. From the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount which is a 100-year-old Roman Catholic Church to St Andrew’s Church, Bandra that was built in 1616 and is almost 400 years old. Most of the churches in Mumbai hold special Christmas midnight masses during the season that attracts thousands of faithful from across the city.

People across age, caste, religion, and community come together as one to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. We bring you a few of the churches that you should visit in order to celebrate Christmas amidst the sea of faithful singing carols and experience a surreal church service.

Mount Mary Basilica, Bandra:

The Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount is a 100-year-old Roman Catholic Basilica that stands tall on a hill at Mount Mary in Bandra West. The Basilica truly comes alive during the season of Christmas as the road leading up to the church are lit and brightens up the entire route to the church.

St Andrew’s Church, Bandra:

There is no doubt that why Bandra is home to so many churches but among all of them, St Andrew's Church situated near the quaint fishing village of Chimbai stands tall and proud till date. This Portuguese style church has withstood a cyclone in 1618 and the Maratha invasion around 1740. The Church holds its midnight mass at St Andrew's School grounds and it witnesses huge crowd. Bollywood celebrities such as Malaika Arora, Arpita Arora, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are often seen attending the midnight mass over here.

St Michael's Church, Mahim:

Located on Lady Jamsetjee Road, Mahim, St Michael's Church which is also famous as Mahim Church draws a lot of devotees during the festival of Christmas. The church is quite popular for putting up interesting quotes for passers-by to view and reflect upon in their daily life. The present structure of the church dates back to 1973 and it is one of the modern yet minimalist style church in Mumbai.

Gloria Church, Byculla:

Gloria Church is one of the most popular and iconic churches in Mumbai. Situated just a hundred metres away from Byculla station, Gloria Church traces its root to the year 1632 when it was built at the foot of the Mazagaon hill. It was then shifted to Byculla and since then has become an intangible heritage of Byculla. The English Gothic-style church is one of Byculla’s most popular landmarks and prized possessions. Be sure to witness a majestic and surreal experience while attending a midnight mass on Christmas Eve over here.

Orlem Church, Malad:

Orlem Church is one of the most popular churches in Malad that offers one and all a soothing ambience and a peaceful experience. Established in 1916, Orlem Church is the kernel spot and landmark for Orlem and residents of Malad. According to a Church census conducted in 2004, Orlem church was the largest parish in the whole of Mumbai. Midnight mass at Orlem is an enriching experience for one and all. Be sure to be enthralled by one of the best choirs that the church houses.

Afghan Church, Colaba:

One of the popular churches in South Mumbai, the Church of St John the Evangelist which is popularly known as the Afghan Church was built in the 1850s to commemorate the defeat and the death of the First Afghan war of 1838. The Afghan Church boasts of stained glass windows, as well as a spire that is 198 feet tall. The church offers a serene atmosphere and peace of mind, which is rare to find in the crowded city of Mumbai.

