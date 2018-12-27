Mumbai: Traditionally mulled wine and where to get the best this festive season

christmas

With the party season in full swing and your hearts pining for warm cocktails in Mumbai's fleeting winter, hop on to our trail of the best versions of traditional mulled wine

To boil or not to boil

Do you know what happens when you add syrah, triple sec, rosemary, orange peel, cloves, cinnamon and nutmeg to home-made red wine and simmer it in an electric kettle? You get a warm, soothing and heady cocktail to enjoy the holiday with and this is what a quaint diner is serving through the season. "It's a sin to heat/boil any alcoholic drink as it sublimates the alcohol. What makes this drink unique is that it is simmered at the right temperature, so that it doesn't lose its potency," Dhiresh Poojary bar manager at the eatery informs.

At Jamjar Diner (Andheri and Bandra). ON 9 am to 1 am

Call 26415555

Cost Rs 475

Adding quirk to tradition

Mumbai's yuppie hub, be it for live gigs or oddball fare, Social has given the traditional mulled wine a millennial twist by re-imagining it as a Long Island ice tea. For the mulled LIIT, their in-house wine is mixed with vodka, rum, tequila, gin, cranberry juice and cola, taking the alcohol content up a notch. "Since it's the season, we wanted to make a traditional drink and what's more customary than a mulled wine! We added a little quirk by sticking to the brand's ethos and made it an LIIT," shares beverage head at the restaurant chain Nilesh Patel.

At Social (all outlets).

On December 31, 9 am to 1 am

Call 7506394243 (Khar)

Cost Rs 590

From Italy's markets

A buzzing restaurant in BKC is giving the traditional mulled wine a twist and adding hints of Italy, where it is called vin brulé. "Italian Christmas markets sell hot glasses of mulled wine each winter, so we have created a recipe combining 16 spices and herbs. It's like Christmas in a glass. We also torch a sprig of rosemary and add that along with a slice of an orange and a stick of cinnamon to each serving," said Adamo Balsamo, the head mixologist.

At CinCin, Raheja Towers, BKC.

Till December 31, 12 pm to 1 am; 5 pm to 8 pm

Call 69956666

Cost Rs 850

Wine gets an apricot scrub

Mulled wine is not one of those drinks that you down simply to get drunk. It is more of an experience and a way to relax," reasons Shankar Warli, head mixologist at a city bar and eatery. "While the herbs do play a key factor in mulled wine, along with the citrus element, using dried apricots brings out a nice texture, making it the perfect winter cocktail," he adds, talking about the apricot mulled wine, a fruity and boozy concoction, served at his bar.

At Woodside Inn, Oshiwara Link Road, Andheri West.

On 11 am to 1.30 am

Call 26328963

Cost Rs 595

A German is wine-ing

With the party mood on, the drinks can't be far behind. Keeping that in mind we created a selection of heady libations, which includes the mulled wine sangria," chef Dheeraj Varma at a well-known Bandra gastropub shared, piquing our interests in the drink that is prepared by combining traditional German Christmas mulled wine or Glühwein with the fruitier notes of a sangria.

At Monkey Bar, Bandra West.

Till December 31, 6 pm to 1 am

Call26005215

Cost Rs 375

Make it fiery

At this taproom, the seasonal drink transforms into a fiery cocktail comprising red wine that is mulled with jalapenos, fresh orange juice and mix of spices. "Keeping to the spirit of creating something fun and packed with flavours for the season, I collaborated with Gateway Taproom. The menu features festive cocktails made with wine and firestarter is a must try," says Gargi Kothari, consultant for the special menu at the brewery.

At G Block, BKC.

On 12 pm to 1.30 am

Call 8104590734

Cost Rs 495

