Christmas 2020: Best artisanal gift hampers from Mumbai-based stores for your loved ones

To say that the year 2020 has been an odd year will be an understatement. Therefore, we have more reasons to celebrate Christmas with some delicious treats and gifts.

While socializing with friends and relatives may not be possible this year, there is no reason why we can’t send them some thoughtful gifts and express our gratitude for being able to stick together in the face of adversities.

We have rounded up a list of stunning artisanal gift hampers for friends, family or even your well-deserved self. These hampers are not just beautiful and useful, but many of them are organically produced and locally sourced, so, we can celebrate a guilt-free Christmas 2020.

Mom’s Therapy Christmas combo

For this year’s Christmas hamper, Mom’s Therapy, a Mumbai-based brand of organic skin and hair-care products, collaborated with local artisans of India to help them in a difficult time and also add a homely touch to their hamper.

The Christmas hamper includes, Mom’s Therapy Tee tree body oil, Coffee Body Scrub, Eyebrow Oil, Herbal Hair Oil, Herbal Hair Pack, and reusable Cotton Face Mask.

The price of the hamper is Rs. 2499. You can buy it here.

Lather Tribe Merry Christmas combo

A Mumbai-based startup, Lather Tribe produces handcrafted, natural skincare products such as organic body butters, organic lip balms, 2-in-1 masks and scrubs and artisanal soaps. They recently launched their

The combo includes, Gingerbread Man Butter Bar, Christmas Tree Soap, Cloud Soap Jar, and Celebration Soap bar. All the products of the Merry Christmas combo are organic and cruelty-free.

The price of the hamper is Rs. 680. You can buy it here.

Soulflower Secret Santa combo

As Mumbai-based aroma and natural-beauty brand, Soulflower creates premium beauty products for effective personal care. Their beauty and aroma products are manufactured with handpicked organic herbs and natural ingredients aimed at harmonizing the mind, body, and soul.

The combo includes, Lavender Aroma oil, Lavender Essential Oil Potpourri, Lavender T-Light candles, Lavender Bath Salt, Soulflower Lavender Essential Oil Incense.

The price of the hamper is Rs. 3200. You can buy it here.

Good Vibes Papaya Combo

Good Vibes is a popular Mumbai-based beauty brand that offers a range of natural beauty products from face serums to toners. Good Vibe’s products are known to be chemical and toxin-free and packed with the goodness natural ingredients.

The Papaya Combo includes Good Vibes Brightening Face Wash, Good Vibes Rejuvenating Face Scrub, Good Vibes Glow Face Mask and Good Vibes Papaya Brightening Light Gel Crème.

The price of the hamper is Rs. 569. You can buy it here.

Éntisi Hamper Basket

Éntisi, an artisanal chocolate brand has earned fans for her distinctly flavoured bonbons, dragées, single-origins and chocolate bars. For Christmas, they have curated a hamper basket that contains assorted chocolates.

The combo includes six hazelnut cookies coated with dark chocolate, a box of two assorted dragées, chocolate bar, single origin chocolate bar, chocolate spread. The festive box comes loaded with three dragée jars, six hazelnut cookies coated with dark chocolate, along with a choice between a box of 16 pralines and 12 bonbons.

The price is Rs. 1,100 onwards. You can buy it here.

