Christmas: I spent the night waiting for Santa, says cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues

sunday-mid-day

Christmas has meant different things to me at different points in my life

Pic/Ajeesh Rawther

Jemimah Rodrigues

Bowler, Indian cricket team

Mangalorean Roman Catholic

Grew up in Bhandup, Bandra

If there's one thing that I miss the most right now, it's celebrating Christmas with my family. It's been four years since I've made it home for the festive season. Even this year, I am in Bengaluru for the super league.

Christmas has meant different things to me at different points in my life. When I was a kid, it was about Santa Claus. I still remember my mamma telling me and my two elder brothers that Santa would be visiting with gifts. Around two days before Christmas, my parents would also get us to write what we wanted on a paper, and put it into an Xmas stocking that we'd hang on the wall. We'd be so excited about Santa's arrival that we'd not even sleep a wink. Though I never ended up seeing Santa, the gifts always came, and kitchen sets and remote-controlled cars were mostly on top of my list.

As I grew up, and became more involved in the church, Christmas held a new significance in my life. My fondest memories are of attending the midnight mass at St Andrew's Church in Bandra, and being part of the service of Brother Manuel Ministries at Rangsharda Auditorium the following day, where I'd play the guitar. There, we'd all celebrate Christ's birth by singing Gospel music and praying together. It was one big happy family. That also made me see the festival in a whole new light - I realised that it was about celebrating Jesus Christ and his love for us.

Christmas has always been an excuse for us to spend quality family-time. Since I am away from home, I will have a celebration with my team-mates. I will probably sing some carols to spread the festive cheer.

How to celebrate Christmas: Spend it at home with family

