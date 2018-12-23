Christmas: We'd send homemade goodies to the neighbours, says Principal Meera Isaacs

sunday-mid-day

My mother was a staunch Christian and so, the church was very much a part of growing up

Meera Isaacs. Pic/Sameer Markande

Meera Isaacs

Principal, The Cathedral and John Connon School

Protestant Christian

Grew up in Breach Candy

I grew up in Mumbai and when I was a little girl we lived in Breach Candy. Then, we moved to Pune, when I was around 13 years old. My mother was a staunch Christian and so, the church was very much a part of growing up.

There was a lot of caroling during those years and I remember Pune being cold around the time. It was lovely. The warmth and hospitality we enjoyed was inexplicable. Indians are very hospitable people. It's part of how they are brought up. Anyone who came to the house, was treated generously. Everyone sat down for a meal. It's all going though.

Earlier, when my girls were younger, we'd have a lot of fun baking our Christmas cake; I'd soak it in rum and make the kulkuls and rose cookies, especially with my mother. It was imperative to send these across to neighbours. Some of that has gone.

Christmas is vacation time for the school; in fact, it's one of our longest vacations. Our celebrations start at the beginning of December, and the school is beautifully decorated. This is the time when kids have a lot of fun. Every section of the school has a funfair and we have music programmes, we also have choir singing. All sections of the school come together for this. The senior school has a choir at St Thomas' Cathedral — it's a ritual that we follow where there are readings from the Bible and carol singing. It's also a time of giving where we have certain NGOs we go to, like an old people's home or shelters where children have been housed. Our kids go there and share gifts and a lunch with them. This is something we always do. There's a lot of singing, games and the 'ho ho ho' of Santa Claus. The kids enjoy it.

We invite children from various NGOs for our funfairs. Our children are very advantaged and it's most important to share this with those children, who are not as privileged as they are.

How to celebrate Christmas: Buy goodies from The Mangalore Store in Mahim. They stock any and every Christmas sweets

Also read: Christmas: I spent the night waiting for Santa, says cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates