Christmas with a difference

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Around the block

Through her eco-friendly venture, Greenmoms India, lactation consultant and paediatric nutritionist deals with products sourced from artisans. She is now offering festive wooden blocks.



Crib house at Salu Martin & Sons. Pic courtesy/Greenmoms India

"They are made for kids and can be used to make cards or on fabric. They come packaged in a cora cotton bag tied with a jute rope," she says.



Mugdha Joshi

Joshi also recommends the crib boxes sold at Salu Martin & Sons and made from waste wood by boys from Ranwar village, which she picked up for a friend.

At Salu Martin & Sons, 95, Bazaar Road, Bandra West.

Cost Rs 800 (for a set of five blocks); Rs 200 (crib house)

Call 26400334 (Salu Martin & Sons)

Log on to Greenmoms India on Facebook



Things Etc offers wall hangings and baskets made of palm leaves

Keep palm and carry on

Founded in 2013, Things Etc is a social enterprise that works with NGOs, Self Help Groups and tribal artisans across the country to make customised eco-friendly products.



The decorations feature natural dyes. Pics/Sameer Markande

"The design is worked on by us. This Christmas, we're offering decor made by women and comprises pure palm leaves that have been woven together and coloured with natural dyes," says owner Shivkala S.

At Things Etc, Ram Shanti Apartments, Ghantali Devi Mandir Road, Thane West.

Call 9821040440

Cost Rs 40 onwards

Paper tales

Fort's Bombay Paperie has pretty packaging options with X'mas motifs for sale made of handmade paper. These include gift-wraps, tags, paper bags and greeting cards in 10 to 12 different prints.

At Bombay Paperie, Sonawala Building, 63, ground floor, opposite Dalal Street, Fort.

Call 66358171

Cost Rs 120

Festive flame

Light up your home with these candles in shot glasses made from soy wax, which makes use of soybean oil, by Khar-based June Blossom. Soy wax is a biodegradable and renewable resource. In contrast to paraffin wax, it has a lower melting point and thus, burns slower and lasts longer.

There is zero petro soot generated from it and the wax can be cleaned with soap and water. Shalini Khiraiya, the proprietor says, "I made a batch over the weekend in three fragrances and colours: peppermint in green, cinnamon in pink and vanilla in white."

Call 8169688724

Cost Rs 100 per piece (orders need to be placed seven days in advance)

X'mas under wraps

Slip your cookies under these organic butter paper bags that can be ordered online. The website offers gift boxes, too.

Log on to shubhsaugat.com

Cost Rs 175 (for a pack of 25)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates