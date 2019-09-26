Chunky Panday birthday: Wife Bhavana Pandey's hilarious wish for hubby

Chunky Panday celebrates his 57th birthday on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Taking an opportunity on this special occasion, his wife Bhavana Pandey dug out an old picture of the two where they were dressed in a special costume. She shared the picture on her Instagram account.

Dressed in a casual shirt and shorts with his hat on, Chunky Panday looked cool while Bhavana Pandey wore a black pantsuit and black boots. The latter gave the batman vibe in this picture. She captioned the picture saying that they take their party theme very seriously. "To taking all our party themes very seriously !!! Birthday Eve !!! [sic]," wrote Chunky's wife.

In the same post, Bhavana mentioned that she misses the days when she was "skinny"!

Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan, who shares a close bond with Chunky and Bhavana also wished him and wrote: "Omg too good! [sic]." To which, Bhavana replied saying that even Seema had worn the same outfit. Producer Ritesh Sidhwani had a special message for the birthday boy, wherein, he wrote "Happy birthday to Shikari Shambu [sic]"

Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky and Bhavana shared the same picture on her Instagram story and wrote: "Oh No!" Is Ananya embarrassed by her parents' sartorial choices back then?

Malaika Arora, who is often seen partying with Chunky, Bhavana, Maheep and the clan also wished the Aankhen actor. She shared a recent photo from their Austria trip wherein, the actress had an orange-coloured wig on her head and wrote: "Happy Happy Birthday my dear@chunkypanday" with three hugs' emoticons. In the picture, the birthday boy acts to be in a sleepy mood.

Chunky Panday's Housefull 4 co-actor Akshay Kumar also wished the Aakhri Pasta in his own style. He wrote: "Wishing you as many laughs that you spread as 'Aakhri Pasta' Happy birthday, my friend @ChunkyThePanday. Love and happiness always [sic]"

On the professional front, Chunky Panday was recently seen in a negative character in films, Saaho and Prassthanam. He will next be seen in Housefull 4, whose role of Aakhri Pasta in this franchise is still fresh in people's minds.

We wish the actor a very happy birthday!

