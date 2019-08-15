Cincinnati Masters: Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic advance

tennis

Swiss ace registers 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Ignacio Londero in a tricky rain-delayed tie while defending champ Novak beats Sam Querrey 7-5, 6-1

Roger Federer returns to Juan Ignacio Londero at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Ohio. Pics/AFP

Cincinnati: Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic overwhelmed opponents at the WTA-ATP Cincinnati Masters on Tuesday. For Djokovic and Federer, back in action for the first time since the Serb's victory over the Swiss in the Wimbledon final, it was a smooth start to their US Open build-up. Federer, seeded third, remained unruffled by a one-hour rain interruption at 2-2 in the second set, eventually defeating Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero 6-3, 6-4 to reach the third round at the event he has won seven times.

"I'm very happy, even if it was a bit tricky with the rain delay," Federer said. "I'm happy to be back on court. "This is the start of a long, long hardcourt swing. It's good to begin with a win. "I didn't know that much about my opponent — he's new to the tour — but at the end you have to concentrate on your own game." Defending champion Djokovic double faulted three times as he dropped serve in the opening game against Sam Querrey but quickly put things right and pulled away for a 7-5, 6-1 victory over the American.



Novak Djokovic celebrates a point against Sam Querrey in Ohio on Tuesday

"I ended the match well even if the start was nervy," said Djokovic, who would break Querrey twice to take the first set then roll to victory. "Sam was feeling comfortable on the court at the start and dictating. It was tough facing his big serve," Djokovic said.

He added that he was "hoping for a better performance in the next round," when he'll take on Spanish qualifier Pablo Carreno Busta — who withstood 32 aces from John Isner and a match point before beating the American 6-4, 6-7 (1/7), 7-6 (8/6).

In early action, Stan Wawrinka won a first-round battle as he eliminated 2017 Cincinnati champion Grigor Dimitrov 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4). Venus Williams kept the family flag flying, the American, 39, putting her decades of experience to good use in a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4) victory over defending champion Kiki Bertens.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates