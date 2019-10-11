CISF commandant arrested for planting drugs in an IAS officer's husband's car

New Delhi: One-sided affair has never benefitted anyone. Not even this CISF commandant who was arrested for attempting to frame an IAS officer’s husband by planting charas in his car in Delhi.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Ranjan Pratap Singh, a senior CISF commandant, posted as a Director in the Ministry of External Affairs’ Bureau of Security met the IAS officer, posted in Rajasthan while preparing for civil service examinations 20 years ago and while attending a foundational course in the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Uttarakhand in 2000.

A police officer was quoting saying that Singh was constantly in touch with her until recently when she rebuked him for calling her repeatedly. He told the police that he was not happy when she married another man.

Thus in order to sort revenge against her husband, who works as a consultant in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, he along with his friend Neeraj Chouhan brought charas from Aligarh to plant it in his vehicle that was parked outside his residence in Pragati Vihar. The duo also borrowed a phone from a fruit vendor nearby to report the ‘suspicious vehicle’ as a tip off to the CISF.

The police raised suspicion when the husband claimed of the drug being planted while he was questioned. Also the call reporting the case to a CISF officer instead of informing the police control room further raised doubts for the police.

According to the police, Singh and Chouhan were arrested after recovering the car and the drugs planted in them during the investigation. An FIR was filed against the duo under the Narcotic Durgs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The police was quoted saying that a car was unlocked with the help of a key maker, further adding that CCTV footage of the area was also checked to find the registration number of another vehicle parked at the spot that was found to be owned by Singh.

