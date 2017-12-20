CISF nabs man for carrying country-made pistol in Delhi Metro

A Lucknow-based man was today apprehended for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol in his bag while entering a metro station here, the CISF said today

A Lucknow-based man was today apprehended for allegedly carrying a country-made pistol in his bag while entering a metro station here, the CISF said today. The incident was reported around 2:00 pm from the Nehru Place Metro Station, a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) spokesperson said.



Representation pic

He said an on-duty personnel detected a pistol-like object in a bag when it was being screened by the X-ray machine. The bag belonged to a man identified as S Mishra (21), a resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. A country-made pistol was seized from him, the official said. The man was handed over to the police as he failed to furnish legal documents for possessing the weapon, he said. Carrying arms and ammunition in the Delhi Metro is banned under law.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go