CISF nabs two for entering Delhi airport with fake tickets

On April 3, the CISF duty personnel noticed a passenger roaming around in the check-in area of Terminal-III following which the passenger, identified as Honey Verma, was intercepted and inquired

In two different cases, CISF nabbed two accused for entering into terminal building of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Airport with fake ticket. Among the two accused one is a foreigner. In both the cases, passengers used edited print of ticket to gain access into the terminal building.

On April 3, the CISF duty personnel noticed a passenger roaming around in the check-in area of Terminal-III following which the passenger, identified as Honey Verma, was intercepted and inquired. "During investigation, the passenger revealed that he had gained access into the terminal building by showing an edited ticket. He had come to see-off his parents who were travelling to Guangzhou. After verifying the details from concerned airline, he was taken to IGI Airport Police Station and handed over to Delhi Police for further legal action," CISF officials said.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 417,447,465,471 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). In another incident, CISF duty personnel had noticed a foreign passenger, who was roaming suspiciously in check-in area of Terminal-III on April 2. The passenger, identified as Dzinhileuski Leanid was intercepted and later enquired.

"On enquiry, the passenger revealed that he had gained access into the terminal by showing an edited ticket of flight; bound for Moscow to see off his mother, who was travelling to Moscow by same flight. After verifying details, the passenger was taken to IGI Airport Police Station and handed over to Delhi Police," CISF added. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever