CISF personnel rescues man who suffered cardiac arrest at Mumbai Airport

Representational picture

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) Mohit Kumar Sharma, along with two other CISF personnel, gave cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to a passenger who suffered a cardiac arrest at Mumbai Airport. The passenger was later shifted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai and his condition is now stable.

Satyanarayana Gubbala from Andhra Pradesh was scheduled to fly from Mumbai to Hyderabad but suddenly collapsed near Terminal-2 of Mumbai Airport due to a cardiac arrest on Friday. The message was immediately passed on to Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) Medical team.

ASI Mohit Kumar Sharma of CISF, who was deployed there as a screener, acted swiftly with other CISF personnel and gave CPR to the passenger for several minutes till the medical team arrived with their kit.

Later, the MIAL Doctor attended to him and provided necessary first-aid and kept him for some time in the airport for stabilisation before shifting him to Nanavati Hospital in a GVK Ambulance. The act of providing CPR timely to the passenger by CISF personnel was appreciated by the fellow passengers as well as the MIAL medical team.

