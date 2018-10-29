Mumbai airport loader hurt as heavy cargo falls on his leg

national

The incident happened at around 3 am at the cargo terminal of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA)

A 44-year-old loader, Mahinder Singh, suffered 'compound fracture' when a heavy cargo accidentally fell on his leg while moving pellet, an airport official said on Sunday.

The incident happened at around 3 am at the cargo terminal of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). MIAL (Mumbai International Airport Limited) medical break attended Singh, who is working for a private company, and shifted him to the Holy Spirit Hospital in Andheri east, the official said.

"He underwent surgery for a compound fracture of Rt Tibia & fibula and his condition is stable now," the official added.

