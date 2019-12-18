Citizenship Amendment Bill: Roshan Abbas asks SRK to speak up

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Roshan Abbas has questioned the silence of Shah Rukh Khan over the violence against students of Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi. Yesterday, the writer-director took to Twitter and wrote, "Say something @iamsrk you are from Jamia too. Who has made you so quiet (sic)?" Roshan is also an alumnus of Jamia. His 2011 film, Always Kabhi Kabhi, was produced by Khan. Superstars like Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have kept mum about the issue.

Say something @iamsrk you are from Jamia too. Who has made you so quiet? #IStandWithJamiaMilliaStudents

— Roshan Abbas (@roshanabbas) December 17, 2019

Comedian Vir Das tweeted, "A large section of the entertainment industry is not going to stand with you [students]. I'm sorry about that. They're gonna make a movie about you someday though (sic)."

A large section of the entertainment industry is not going to stand with you, and I'm sorry about that. They're gonna try and make a profitable movie about you someday though. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) December 16, 2019

Yesterday, Richa Chadha and filmmaker Ashoke Pandit were involved in a Twitter battle. It began when filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri claimed that dummy students are being sent to Jamia to join the ongoing protests. Pandit wrote in support of the Delhi cops. This did not go down well with Chadha, who took to slamming Pandit with her tweets, and public mudslinging followed throughout the day.

After Akshay Kumar said he had "accidentally" liked a tweet of police action against Jamia Millia Islamia University students (above), wife Twinkle Khanna posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) onDec 17, 2019 at 3:05am PST

She wrote, "By oppressing the voices of our students by using violence, we have crawled even further into the dark tunnel. I stand by a secular, democratic India where peaceful dissent is our constitutional right (sic)."

