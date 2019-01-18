City must do something about revenge crimes

opinion

The strictest possible action needs to be taken on these revenge gangs who are as culpable as the main accused

Two traffic police officers including a woman police constable (WPC) of the Mahim division were assaulted by a taxi driver and five of his supporters near Paradise cinema recently. The cabbie got into a heated argument with the constable after he was pulled up for a violation.

While this seems to be an unfortunate though common enough appearance, what followed was disturbing and extremely grave as it follows a pattern we are seeing in the city, more and more frequently. The cabbie returned with five friends and then started assaulting the constable.

A woman constable who rushed to help her colleague was assaulted and molested. We see that those who violate the law or are pulled up for some reason, now tend to return to the spot with a gang in tow and assault those that have dared to confront them. Often, this has resulted in deaths.

That is how serious this pattern has become. These 'supporters' who mindlessly follow their friends for 'revenge' need to think before doing so, as they are complicit in the crime. This is not support or loyalty, this is aiding and abetting a criminal. They are whipped into a frenzy of misplaced loyalty. They need to think and ask why this so called 'friend' is asking them bash up someone in authority.

It is shocking that they go so far as to assault and molest police personnel. This has become very dangerous for those who try to right a wrong as they are getting hopelessly outnumbered by this group of the one upbraided and his hoodlums who return to beat them up. The strictest possible action needs to be taken on these revenge gangs who are as culpable as the main accused.

