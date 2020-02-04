City's civic arms need to co-ordinate better

It is status quo and no more woes for residents of some western and central suburbs, who suffered three days in a row without water, thanks to an inlet from Tansa to Veravali reservoir on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road getting damaged during Metro piling work.

Messages flew back and forth with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweeting that civic staff had to venture 10 meters deep into the ground to reach the pipeline, identify the damage and fix it.

A blame game ensued throughout the saga with different agencies in a finger-pointing frenzy. BMC was blamed for giving an improper underground map. While civic authorities, in turn, slammed Metro officials for damaging the pipes.

As the construction of Metro progresses, it is important that there be good and smooth co-ordination between all civic arms. The mammoth Metro project is going to go on for several more years and we cannot see a repeat of this incident. No water means frustration and citizens on the boil. You have a potential tinder-box situation.

In addition, it is also important to investigate what citizens call the water tanker mafia in the city. While this may not apply to every water tanker company, it is true that water tankers hike their rates astronomically during such times, taking advantage of a dire situation.

It is important that housing societies be given avenues of recourse when tankers refuse to provide water or hold people ransom by demanding huge amounts of money.

We have to see some uniformity in water tanker rates. Rules must govern them through charges and penalties levied if operators take citizens on a ride by hiking

their rates.

This applies not only to the current issue but to all issues that a city might face. This incident must teach us several lessons. Learn from them and move on.

