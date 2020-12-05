Civic body must prove transplant of trees works

The Tree Authority has given its approval to remove more than 1,000 trees from Sewri for the Sewri-Nhava Sheva project, also known as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, connecting Mumbai to Navi Mumbai. The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) had sought permission to cut 454 trees and transplant 550.

There are other projects like the Hancock Bridge and two flyovers at Mahalaxmi that will need trees to be removed. Inevitable as one may say, but one’s heart bleeds to see that Mumbai is set to lose the little green that it has, to infra projects. It is a very hard decision to make and a huge sacrifice but the hard-nosed will say that it has to be done to enable expansion of commuting networks and accommodate a burgeoning population.

If there is some solace say the project supporters, it is that these trees are going to be replanted. The Tree Authority has claimed it must be done and that they are following these rules.

Let civic authorities keep track of transplanted trees - there must be some methodology for the same. Why are so many replanted trees perishing? Is there a reason for this? If so, what is it and how can this be avoided?

So many times we see and hear about trees going to be replanted in far-flung places where there is already substantial tree cover. Is there some way in which trees can be replanted in places where there is a real need for some greenery, or at least in places which are close to where they were uprooted from? If not, then what is a feasible middle-of-the-road solution?

These are the questions that locals are asking. Let us have some answers. Currently, replanting is seen as an eyewash. It may not be, but let us see some evidence so that we are convinced otherwise.

