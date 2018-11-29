CL: Mission accomplished, says Sergio Ramos after Real Madrid top group

other-sports

Real captain Sergio elated after defending champs top group with 2-0 win over Roma; seal knockout berth

Captain Sergio Ramos (extreme left) celebrates Real MadridÃ¢Â€Â™s second goal against Roma during the Champions League match at Olympic Stadium in Rome on Tuesday. Real won 2-0. Pic/AFP

Sergio Ramos labelled it mission accomplished after Real Madrid sealed top spot in Champions League Group G. Goals from Gareth Bale and Lucas Vazquez earned a 2-0 win at Roma as Real recovered from the embarrassing La Liga reverse at Eibar. "Mission accomplished: qualified and top of the group," Ramos wrote on Twitter.

Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari now has two wins from his two Champions League games in charge and was pleased with the victory. He said: "The players showed they can take responsibility and we're happy to get the win. We had to work hard and suffer, but sometimes that's just what you need to do and we won playing like that.

"We worked hard throughout and in football that's what you need to do. Games are 90 minutes long and you have to grow into them sometimes." Bale netted his 20th goal in 58 Champions League appearances, punishing a poor clearance from Robin Olsen and a misjudged header from Federico Fazio. The Welshman said: "We like playing against the best and this brings out the best in us. The objective is to keep improving. We've got a new coach so it's going to take a little bit of time, but we just have to keep proving everybody wrong and fighting for each other."

