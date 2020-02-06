Clad in burqa, YouTuber infiltrates Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: A woman YouTuber donning a burqa was detained on Wednesday at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh after anti-CAA protesters caught her asking "too many questions", police said. The woman, identified as Gunja Kapoor, describes herself as the curator of YouTube channel 'Right Narrative' on her Twitter handle.

The police said the protesters turned suspicious after she asked "too many questions". She was caught by some of the women protesters after they identified her as YouTuber Kapoor. The incident led to a commotion at Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, a senior police official said.

The woman was taken to Sarita Vihar police station where her identity was ascertained, he said. Some of the protesters alleged that she was recording videos on her mobile phone. Kapoor is followed by PM Narendra Modi on Twitter.

'K'taka court to decide on sedition charge'

After facing backlash for filing sedition case against the management and staff of a school in Bidar over a drama allegedly portraying PM Narendra Modi in poor light over the CAA and NRC, the police said the court will decide on the charge, reported the ET. Meanwhile, state home minister has directed the police to submit a report over interrogation of schoolchildren in the absence of their parents.

