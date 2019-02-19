Clean public utilities are a citizen's right

opinion

Three law students moved a petition in the Lok Adalat over a filthy Pune station, resulting in a ruling for more toilets and cleaner premises. They won their fight and the Railways have been ordered to clean up the station premises at the earliest.

They have also been ordered to provide enough toilets on every platform and maintain cleanliness and safety on a regular basis. We have a big cheer for these law students who used their time to move a petition in the Lok Adalat.

Their law background must have helped but, besides that, they must have had a frustrating and enervating time, like all those who take on different agencies demanding change, often do. Full marks to the trio, whose perseverance and action will also be beneficial to the public as they will now have clean toilets to use. Having said that, we need to have clean public toilets at all facilities.

This is the bare, absolute minimum if we are to aspire to becoming world leaders and living in the digital age and other such high-flying labels. Our airports, train stations, bus stands are the first stop for tourists and if public facilities are shoddy, the first impression is negative.

First impressions, because of human psychology, tend to stick. In the age of Swachch Bharat Abhiyaan, we need to give real meaning to that catchphrase. Otherwise that will remain what it is, a feel-good election gimmick that does not translate into ground reality.

Other facilities on the station like benches, the platform, and lighting may not be luxurious but have to be adequate, safe and clean. It is also up to the people to respect them and use them in the correct way. While one is happy at the proactive initiative by these students, it is also disappointing that it needs a petition to ensure something as fundamental as repairs and cleanliness.

