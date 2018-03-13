Clear Tuesday morning in Delhi

It was a clear Tuesday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 17.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, the weather office said



Representation pic

"The sky will remain clear with no rain prediction. There was mist in the morning," an India Meteorological Department official (IMD) said. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

"The sky will remain clear with no rain prediction. There was mist in the morning," an India Meteorological Department official (IMD) said. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 72 per cent while visibility stood at 1,200 metres. Monday's maximum temperature was recorded at 34.4 degrees Celsius, five degrees above the season's normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 16.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the average.

