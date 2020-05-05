Clearances delay rolling of trains carrying migrants

Trains that are scheduled to take migrants to their native places have been lined up at various railway stations across the state but a delay in receiving clearances from other states have started to affect the entire process.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior railway official said, "On Monday, two trains had been lined up. One was to travel from Akola to Lucknow, while the other from Bhiwandi to Jaipur, but the problem is that they are confirmed at the last moment." While the Akola-Lucknow train left at 6 pm on Monday with 1,200 passengers, the Bhiwandi-Jaipur one will leave late in the night.

The official further said, "The train from Vasai that left early Sunday morning was originally scheduled to leave at 12.30 pm the previous day. Due to delayed permissions and procedure, the train finally left at 4 am on Sunday."

While so far six trains have left from the Central Railway section, 16 have left from the Western Railway segment. Senior officials said that the arrival of a large number of migrants at the same time is leading to problems in receiving states. This is because on arrival, state government officials receive them and make arrangements of their stay at isolation centres before sending them to their respective districts, and at many places these arrangements take a lot of time. Also, if two trains arrive at the same time, it becomes difficult for the receiving state to manage, hence delaying the entire process.

The journey so far...

From MMR region

Bhiwandi-Gorakhpur train 1,104 migrants

Vasai-Gorakhpur train 1,200 migrants

Bhiwandi-Jaipur Lined up tonight

Other trains

Nashik-Bhopal train 314 migrants

Nashik-Lucknow train 847 migrants

Nagpur-Lucknow train 977 migrants

Akola-Jaipur train 1,200 migrants

Besides this, 15 other trains have left from the WR segment with 1,200 migrants each.

