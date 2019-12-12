Climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time's 2019 person of the year

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg was named Time Magazine's person of the year 2019 on Wednesday, becoming the youngest person ever to be the recipient of the title.

The 16-year-old activist was chosen from a shortlist that included US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; President Donald Trump; the Hong Kong protesters and the whistleblower who kickstarted the Trump impeachment inquiry.

The teen activist first rose to prominence in 2018 when she began protesting outside the Swedish Parliament under the campaign "School Strike for Climate."

