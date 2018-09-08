Climax of web show Still About Section 377 to be tweaked

television

Considering the Supreme Court struck down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code on Thursday, the story of part two will now have to be tweaked

Gulshan Nain

Gulshan Nain, who was part of Amit Khanna's web series, All About Section 377, is also part of the second season, Still About Section 377. Considering the Supreme Court struck down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code on Thursday, the story of part two will now have to be tweaked. The actor hopes the show will aid in creating awareness about the LGBTQ community even more after the landmark judgment.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates