Cluster policy not working for Mumbai University

Results of Mumbai University students will be delayed further from the upcoming semester onwards as the new plan of creating clusters of colleges for evaluation is facing complications. The university had decided to form clusters of colleges in one locality for faster and better management of examinations and results. However, with colleges going autonomous, the university is finding it difficult to execute this plan.

Of the 86 colleges in Maharashtra who have received an autonomous status recently, 32 are from Mumbai University alone. A senior official from the examination section of MU, said, "One of the major reasons for the delayed results is the lack of professors. With the cluster method, this issue can be easily dealt with as professors of all colleges in one cluster would be given responsibility to assess answer-sheets."

In each cluster, there would be one big college heading the group of three to four smaller colleges. The officer further said, "In different areas, these big colleges have already moved on to become autonomous colleges or form cluster universities. This definitely has raised questions on the feasibility of the cluster system for evaluation." Controller of examination Vinod Patil was not available for comment.

