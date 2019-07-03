CM Bhupesh Baghel inaugurates 'Jan Choupal' programme in Raipur

national

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday inaugurated 'Jan Choupal' program here

Bhupesh Baghel

Under this new 'Jan Choupal program, public meetings will be held once every week to discuss the issues of the people.

"The concept of 'Jan Choupal' has been taken from the practices of our ancestors in the village, who used to gather and solve the issues faced by them. The people can come and discuss their issues and we will do the needful to resolve them," Baghel told ANI.

While responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent comment on Indore MLA Akash Vijyvargiya, he said, "They praise and glorify Godse and to save their face, they will say that they'll not forgive him. This is what is happening in Akash Vijyvargiya's case also. Prime Minister Modi's statement is to save him and his party, otherwise, strict action should have been taken against him."

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his displeasure with BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya, son of national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who had been arrested and released on bail last week after he assaulted a government official with a cricket bat.

Terming it "unacceptable", Modi said such behaviour is unacceptable, irrespective of whose son he is, sources said.

Prime Minister Modi was speaking at the BJP's parliamentary party meeting in New Delhi.

