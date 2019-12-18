CM Uddhav Thackeray: Attack on students seems like Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Condemning the action against students of various universities, Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders said that the country should not undermine the power of students because universities worldwide had played a huge role in changing power in many countries.



Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the attacks on students reminded him of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. "The police's unlawful use of force is unfortunate. It seems like the Jallianwala Bagh massacre in which hundreds of people were killed in firing. The youth is like a bomb and there are millions of such bombs in the country. The government should not allow these bombs to explode or else the nation will have unprecedented resentment," he said.

"Remember that the student who was the most vocal against the amended law was a Hindu. It is absurd to label the protests as pro-Muslim and anti-Hindu. It is illegal for the police to enter the university campuses without the vice-chancellor's permission," said NCP legislator and former university student council leader, Jitendra Ahwad.

'Huge insult to martyrs'

Leader of Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis said equating the Jamia incident with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre was a huge insult to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation. "The entire nation and Maharashtra want to know whether Uddhav ji agrees with the slogans? It is very clear that by promoting and encouraging such agitations, the Sena is making compromises for personal greed," he said.

'Unconstitutional action'

Congress minister Nitin Raut was the first from Maharashtra to demand that the amended law should not be implemented in the state. "I still stand by my demand because the law is unconstitutional," he said. "In every democratic set-up, the students decide the future political course. How can the police attack the students who don't want an unconstitutional law? This is sad commentary on the BJP's divide politics," he added.

Maharashtra Congress president and minister Balsaheb Thorat said the police action was condemnable. "The Modi government is trying to maim the voice of students. It is unfortunate for our country that our future is being attacked."

