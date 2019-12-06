MENU
CM Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to Ambedkar, becomes first Thackeray to visit Chaityabhoomi

Published: Dec 06, 2019, 12:25 IST | PTI |

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government is committed to the welfare of the poor and deprived sections of the society, Uddhav Thackeray said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday paid floral tribute to the chief architect
of the Constitution B R Ambedkar on his death anniversary at Chaityabhoomi. He visited Chaityabhoomi, the site where Ambedkar was cremated after his death in 1956, this morning and paid floral tribute to the Dalit icon.

Chaityabhoomi, located in Dadar, Central Mumbai, attracts lakhs of Ambedkar followers every year on his death anniversary, which is observed as Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

Speaking on the occasion, Thackeray said Ambedkar had rebelled against injustice. He said Ambedkar's upcoming memorial at Indu Mill, also in Dadar, will be an inspiration to win the fight against injustice and discrimination.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government is committed to the welfare of the poor and deprived sections of the society, the chief minister added. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Assembly speaker Nana Patole, ministers Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat and Subhash Desai and Mayor Kishori Pednekar were among other dignitaries who paid homage to Ambedkar.

