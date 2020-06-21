Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Go for shorter Ganesh idols, smaller pandals, says Uddhav Thackeray to mandals

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday appealed Ganesh Mandals in Mumbai to opt for shorter idols of the city's favourite deity and keep the pandals smaller. Thackeray held a meeting with representatives of Ganesh Mandals -- groups which organise public celebration ofGanesh festival -- to discuss the preparations against the backdrop of the coronavirus crisis, said a statement from the CM's Office. The festival will start on August 22. The pandemic has cast its shadow on the festivities this year, the chief minister said.

While asking Mandals to ensure hygiene and social distancing, he said they should consider reducing the height of Ganesh idols and limiting the size of their pandals. They can organise health camps, awareness programmes about the pandemic and provide medical facilities, he added. Mandal representatives agreed to abide by all theprotocols announced by the government regarding the height of the idol, immersion routes and other aspects, the CMO statement said.

Earlier this week, Thackeray had asked the Mandals to ensure that celebrations this year remained low-key.

