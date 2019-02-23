CoA approves India's participation in disabled World Cup

cricket

With no provision for physically challenged cricketers to play in the current BCCI structure, hopes were pinned on the CoA for approval

India's physically-challenged cricketer Gurudas Raut during a tournament recently

It was a huge moment for over 5,000 physically challenged cricketers of India when the BCCI's governing body Committee of Administrators (CoA) yesterday approved their participation for the first-ever World Cup to be held in England from August 2 to 16.

India's participation was in the balance (as reported by mid-day in February 2018) after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) made it mandatory for the BCCI to approve their entry.

Thanks to CoA

With no provision for physically challenged cricketers to play in the current BCCI structure, hopes were pinned on the CoA for approval. After months of pleas and email exchanges with the BCCI, the CoA finally approved their participation for the tournament. "It has been approved. India's physically challenged cricketers will participate in the World Cup," CoA member Diana Edulji told mid-day.

There were primarily four associations in India that were working towards physically challenged cricketers. However, last month, three associations decided to merge with the All India Cricket Association for the Physically Challenged (AICAPC), India's first association for physically challenged cricketers established by the late India captain Ajit Wadekar.

'Thrilling development'

After coming under one umbrella, the members approached the BCCI to consider their plea. BCCI General Manager Syed Saba Karim then followed it up with the CoA and then came the approval. "We are extremely thrilled with this development. We would like to thank the CoA and BCCI for giving India's physically challenged cricketers an opportunity to play in the first World Cup. It will be a historic moment.

The BCCI has given them a huge boost with their support. They are extremely talented and passionate cricketers. I would like to urge Indians to support them just as they will back Virat Kohli's men during the World Cup," an emotional Ravi Chauhan, AICAPC general secretary, told mid-day. As per the new BCCI constitution, there is a provision for disability cricket, recommended by the Justice Lodha Committee.

