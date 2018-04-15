Coaches of passenger train derail in Madhya Pradesh, no information of casualties

The coaches of the 51675 Chopan Express, running between Katni and Chopan towns, derailed between the Piparia and Kaman stations in Katni

Four coaches of a passenger train derailed in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district on Saturday night but there was no information about casualties, a railway official said.

The coaches of the 51675 Chopan Express, running between Katni and Chopan towns, derailed between the Piparia and Kaman stations in Katni, West Central Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Gunjan Gupta told IANS. The incident took place at 10.20 p.m., she said, adding further details were awaited.

