Coast Guard rescues 13 fishermen stranded in mid-sea

national

The Coast Guard rescued the fishermen and towed their boat to the nearest island of Bithra in Lakshadweep, he added

Representational picture

Thirteen fishermen, stranded in mid-sea off Kerala coast for four days after their boat developed a snag, have been rescued by the Coast Guard.

The fishermen - five from Kerala, as many from Tamil Nadu and three from Nepal - had put out to sea in the boat from Kanyakumari, President of the International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET) P Justin Antony said here Tuesday.

While fishing, the boat developed a fault in the engine and began to drift around 250 nautical miles off Kochi, he said. The Coast Guard rescued the fishermen and towed their boat to the nearest island of Bithra in Lakshadweep, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever