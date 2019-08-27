Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala: Divyanka Tripathi cuts her hair short

web-series

To get into the character of a chef, Divyanka Tripathi chopped her hair short. She was seen flaunting long tresses in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Divyanka Tripathi as chef Nitya. Picture sourced from the show's PR.

Renowned as the ideal bahu, Ishita Bhalla from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is all set to surprise the audience with a new role. She will be essaying the character of a modern woman, who dons the hat of a chef in the web series, Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. This character is a complete contrast of the one she plays in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka essays the role of a chef named Nitya, who is a perfect example of a contemporary woman, one who lives life on her own terms and conditions. The character doesn't hesitate in walking out of unfavorable situations and circumstances.

Speaking about the preparations she had to undergo for the character of a chef, Divyanka Tripathi gave a quote, which was shared by the representatives of the web show, Coll Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. The quote reads: "My character Nitya is an impulsive yet a versatile modern woman. One who believes in love and commitment but also takes a stand for her self-worth and respect when need be. Honestly, the demeanor, the shades of the character were very different from my true self. I knew I had to completely absorb the character to play it to perfection. So to look my part, I first chopped off my hair. My long hair has always been my pride but I knew this character needed some sacrifice to be mine (laughs). I did feel weird at first and with shoulder-length cropped hair and felt something missing. But when I got so many compliments from everybody around I felt more confident and at peace. Change in hairstyle can add or change a lot in your personality. I then felt I have started to enter Nitya’s skin. Pradeep Sarkar really helped me understand the various shades of the character and her graph and the audience will witness the varied range of emotions as the story progresses and the plot unfolds. Also wearing western outfits was also a refreshing change and by the response, I have been getting, I think even the audience has liked me in this new avatar."

This show traces the story of two aspiring chefs - Nitya (Divyanka Tripathi) and Vikram (Rajeev Khandelwal). The trailer of Colldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala has been received exceptionally well by the audience. It gives a sneak peek into their lives as they fall in love but get separated due to circumstances. The series will explore a mix of various emotions one goes through.

The web show will start streaming on AltBalaji and ZEE5 from September 3, 2019, onwards.

