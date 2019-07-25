College professor supports students who refused to chant 'Mamata Zindabad', thrashed

national

A scuffle took place between the students and the supporters after they forced the students to chant 'Mamata Zindabad'

A college professor was thrashed by TMC supporters on Thursday for supporting students who refused to chant 'TMC Zindabad' and 'Mamata Zindabad' in Hooghly district of West Bengal.

A scuffle took place between the students and the supporters after they forced the students to chant 'Mamata Zindabad'. The supporters allegedly locked the students in a room inside Harilal Pal College after that.

Subroto Chatterjee, Professor in the Bengali Department went and attempted to open the lock in the evening. The TMC supporters came and thrashed him for helping the students.

"It was our last day in the college and after our exam, we were clicking pictures by standing on the bench when a girl came and asked us not to do it. We said that we are seniors talk to us properly but she left and after a while, a group came and we had a fight. The matter went to Principal and we were ready to apologise but TMC supporters wanted us to chant 'Mamata Zindabad' 'TMC Zindabad'. When we didn't they locked us inside a room," a student, Amrita Chatterjee said.

Subroto Chatterjee, the college professor has filed a complaint against TMC supporters in the Uttarpada Police station.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

(with inputs from ANI)

