Come to Bollywood: Jacqueline Fernandez to Bhuvan Bam

Jacqueline Fernandez's comment came after internet sensation Bhuvan Ram shared his latest pictures with Hollywood star Amanda Cerny

Bhuvan Ram and Amanda Cerny

India's biggest content creator Bhuvan Bam is all set to collaborate with Hollywood celebrity Amanda Cerny and celebrities across the borders cannot keep calm. Known for his BB KI vines and recently released songs Teri Meri Kahani, Sang Hoon Tere and Safar, Bhuvna Bam has raised the interest of the audience with his latest pictures with Hollywood star Amanda Cerny who is known for her shows and films like Deported, Internet Famous amongst others.

The duo has posted pictures together on their social media piquing the interests of the audience. Though none of them have divulged any details on their collaboration, there is an immense curiosity to witness the two talent houses together. While netizens can't keep calm about the two coming together celebrities across borders showered heir love on Bhuvan Bam and Amanda Cerny.

Posting a picture of her and Bhuvan, Amanda revealed that the Youtube sensation is teaching her Hindi whom she refers as her dost. The Hollywood sensation said, "Learned some Hindi today with my dost Bhuvan Ram. And now I want to know more!!!! Teach me".

Bhuvan Bam also shared a picture of the duo together saying, "Super sweet and gorgeous". The pictures raising the excitement amongst the audience raised various questions about the collaboration, stirring the excitement further Amanda replied, "I'll neither confirm nor deny ;)".

Hollywood sensation Paris Hilton showered her love on Bhuvan and Amanda by her comment. Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez also commented on the picture saying, "Come to Bollywood!". Bhuvan Bam is India's most followed content creator with millions of followers. The internet sensation recently released his third song receiving immense appreciation from all quarters.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates