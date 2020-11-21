Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB, drugs seized during raids at her Mumbai home

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiya at NCB office in Mumbai. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Comedian Bharti Singh has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after raids were conducted at her home in Mumbai on Saturday.

Continuing its swoop on the entertainment industry, the NCB had raided the homes of Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiya.

Earlier in the day, the NCB had conducted a raid in Khar Danda area and nabbed a 21-year-old drug trafficker. The anti-drug agency sleuths recovered 15 blots of LSD (commercial quantity), 40 grams of ganja and Nitrazepam (psychotropic medicines) from his possession.

In follow up and in corroboration with previous inputs, the NCB raided two other places, including the production office and the residence of Bharti Singh. The agency officials found 86.5 grams of ganja during the raids.

After the raids, Bharti and Haarsh were detained and taken for investigations to the NCB offices in south Mumbai in separate vehicles where they were being questioned.

Also Read: Mumbai: Comedian Bharti Singh's House Searched By NCB

On reaching the NCB offices, Bharti Singh had told mediapersons that they had been "called for some questioning".

“Bharti and Haarsh confessed to consumption of ganja. While Bharti Singh has been placed under arrested as per the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1986, Haarsh Limbachiya is being interrogated,” NCB Deputy Director Sameer Wankhede said.

Earlier this morning, the NCB teams landed at their premises in Andheri, Lokhandwala Complex and Versova areas and carried out search operations.

Bharti shall be produced before a designated court on Sunday, though it is not clear whether it will be a physical appearance or via videoconference.

Comedienne Bharti and Haarsh are noted comedians, television personalities hosting programmes, appearing in reality shows or serials.

The latest action is part of the ongoing investigations into Bollywood-drugs mafia nexus which the NCB is trying to unravel since the past three months or so.

Since September till date, the NCB has arrested over 20 persons including Bollywood actress Rhea Chakbraborty, now on bail, her brother Showik and other film industry-related persons, drug financers, suppliers or peddlers, including some foreigners.

As the NCB claims to have unearthed a close link between drugs mafia and the glamour industry, it has questioned several prominent film personalities.

They included actresses Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, model-cum-actor Arjun Rampal, and filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala, whose wife Shabana was arrested and got bail after some quantities of 'commercial quantity' drugs were found at her residence.

The NCB investigations are an off-shoot of the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14 which sparked off a huge political controversy.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news