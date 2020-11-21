Mumbai: Comedian Bharti Singh's house searched by NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday searched the house of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai, according to news wire ANI. The NCB officials confirmed to Mid-day that multiple raids were being conducted in Andheri, Versova and Lokhandwala areas of Mumbai.

Narcotics Control Bureau conducts a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai: NCB#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

According to a source, Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were taken to the NCB zonal office in Mumbai for questioning.

"She and her husband both have been detained for questioning by NCB about possession of narcotics substances,” Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB (Mumbai) told ANI.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa brought to NCB office by officials. Pic: Suresh KK

The raid is part of the ongoing investigations into the Bollywood drugs case which the NCB is trying to unravel since the past three months.

On November 10, the NCB had conducted raid at actor Arjun Rampal's house. The raid was conducted for more than 8 hours and officials took Rampal's driver to the NCB office for questioning. The NCB officials carried out searches at his residence in Pali Hill and his office and seized some tablets banned under the NDPS Act.

Also Read: Filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala summoned by NCB after wife's arrest in drugs case

"During the search, some tablets banned under NDPS Act have been recovered from Rampal's home, and mobile phones, laptops, pen drives, and other electronic gadgets were also seized," an NCB official said. Later, the actor and his girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, were summoned for questioning.

Rampal was grilled for more than seven hours in connection with the drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Speaking to the press after recording his statement, Rampal said that he had submitted a valid prescription for the tablets that were found at his house.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's manager was in regular touch with peddlers, claim NCB

Sources at NCB said that they were verifying the prescription submitted by Rampal because they didn't find it during the search at his house.

Since September till date, the NCB has arrested over 20 people, including Bollywood actress and Sushant's live-in partner Rhea Chakbraborty, now out on bail, her brother Showik and other film industry related persons, drug financers, suppliers or peddlers.

(With inputs from Faizan Khan)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news