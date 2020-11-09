Filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala summoned by NCB after wife's arrest in drugs case

Firoz Nadiadwala's wife, Shabana Saeed, arrives at the NCB's office on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala reached the office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday after he was summoned by the anti-drug agency.

In a crackdown on the Bollywood-drug mafia links, the NCB had on Sunday raided Nadiadwala’s house and seized drugs worth around Rs 3.59 lakh.

The NCB had also arrested Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed. Shabana underwent a medical check-up at a government hospital and was produced in a designated court later in the afternoon.

The court sent Shabana and four drug peddlers to judicial custody till November 23. Shabana has filed bail plea which will be heard on Tuesday.

Besides, three other drug peddlers were arrested in the operation conducted at different places in the city and in Thane on Sunday.

NCB seized 717.1 gms ganja, 74.1 gms charas and 95.1 gms MD (commercial quantity), worth Rs.3.59 lakh from Nadiadwala's home in Juhu and another location.

Besides another 10 gms of ganja was recovered from another accused Wahid A. Kadir Shaikh, alias Sultan.

Saeed's statement was recorded after which she was placed under arrest, said the NCB official.

The operation is part of the ongoing investigations over the past three months to unravel the nexus between Bollywood and the drugs mafia in the country's film capital.

The Nadiadwalas are a prominent family of film-makers credited with several blockbuster films and introducing major stars to Bollywood in the past over three decades. Nadiadwala's major productions include the "Hera Pheri" series, "Welcome", "Awara Pagal Deewana", "Aarakshan" and others.

(With inputs from Faizan Khan and agency)

