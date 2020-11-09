Mumbai Crime: NCB arrests Firoz Nadiadwala's wife in Bollywood drug probe

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday raided film producer Firoz Nadiadwala's Juhu residence during which it recovered some drugs and arrested his wife, Shabana Saeed under the NDPS Act. Nadiadwala, who was not home at the time of the search, has been summoned by the NCB to join the probe.

NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said that raids are going on at western suburbs and Navi Mumbai and so far, four drug peddlers have been held with commercial quantities of ganja and MD. After the arrest of peddlers, Nadiadwala's name cropped up in the investigation and raids were conducted.

"During the house search, 10 gm of ganja, procured from accused drug peddler Wahid Shaikh alias Sultan, was found at the house. Shabana Saeed's statement was recorded and she was arrested," said Wankhede.

During its searches, the NCB has so far recovered 717.1 gm of ganja, 74.1 gm charas and 95.1 gm MD worth Rs 3,58,610.

Saeed has been arrested under Sections 8C (produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import, export any kind of psychotropic substances), 20B (produces, manufactures, possesses, sells, purchases, transports, imports inter-state, exports inter-state or uses cannabis) and 27 (punishment for the consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) of the NDPS Act. She will be produced in court on Monday.

Also Read: Mumbai crime: NCB raids producer Feroze Nadiadwala's house, seize drugs

In another development, actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash's bail hearing was adjourned to November 10 on Saturday.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news