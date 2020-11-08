Mumbai crime: NCB raids producer Feroze Nadiadwala's house, seize drugs

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted raids at film producer Feroze Nadiadwala's residence on Sunday. About 10 gram marijuana procured from an earlier accused Wahid Abdul KAdir Sheikh alias Sultan, has been siezed from his premises. The raid's were conducted in presence of Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed and she was arrested. She is the fifth preson to be arrested in the case

Confirming the latest development, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede said that raids are going on at some places in Western Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. So far four drug peddlers have been apprehended by the agency and 727.1 gram marijuana, 74.1 gram hashish and 95.1 gram MD along with Rs 3,58,610 cash have been seized from them.

The NCB officer said that after the peddlers were arrested, Nadiadwala’s name cropped up and raids were conducted at his premises. Sources have also confirmed that at the time of raids some drugs have been seized from his residence but the producer was not present at his home. The NCB is likely to issue a summons to him to join the probe .

(With inputs from Vishal Singh)

