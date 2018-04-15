Common Wealth Games gold medallist Poonam Yadav attacked in Varanasi

When her father, uncle and cousin tried to intervene they too were thrashed. Amid heavy stone pelting and ruckus, the police team escorting her managed to save her and bring her out of the melee





Poonam Yadav, the weight lifter who won a gold medal in the ongoing Commonmwealth Games at Gold Coasr was attacked with stones by unidentified assailants on Saturday. As per the police the gold medalist was visiting a relative when the incident occured.

When her father, uncle and cousin tried to intervene they too were thrashed. Amid heavy stone pelting and ruckus, the police team escorting her managed to save her and bring her out of the melee. Superintendent of Police, Rural Amit Kumar said that as soon as the news of the incident reached them, extra police force was sent to secure Yadav and added that the people behind the attack will not be spared.

The attack, according to police, emanated from an old land dispute between a relative of the sportsperson and a neighboring village head. When Yadav tried to intervene, she too was attacked after which she dialed UP 100 service and managed to escape.

Police force has been deployed to ensure that there was no escalation of hostilities. Poonam won the gold for India in the 69 kg category by lifting 100 kg in the snatch and 122 kg in clean and jerk.

