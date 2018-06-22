Complaint against Rahul Gandhi for 'disclosing' minor assault victims' identity

Complainant Sanjeev Joshi of Dahanu in Palghar district has sought registration of an FIR against Gandhi allegedly for making "objectionable comments and sharing videos of the boys on his tweeter handle on June 15."

A Palghar native near here has lodged a police compliant seeking prosecution of Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly disclosing on Twitter the identity of two minor boys assaulted by a farmer for diving into his well.

When contacted, Dahanu police station in-charge, Inspector Janardan Parabkar confirmed having received the complaint.

In his complaint, Joshi demanded that Gandhi be booked under provisions of IT Act.

The complainant claimed that around 73,000 netizens had read Gandhi's post and 9,389 of them re-tweeted it.

A video purportedly showing two minor boys from a backward community being stripped and beaten up for swimming in a well belonging to a farmer from other caste in Jalgaon district of Maharashtra had gone viral last week.

Gandhi had tweeted about the incident tagging the video, and blamed the BJP and the RSS for rising atrocities against backward classes.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights had on June 19 issued a notice to Gandhi and Twitter for 'disclosing' the identity of the two boys.

