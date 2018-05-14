Composer duo Sachin-Jigar launches platform to discover young talent

With their latest venture, Sachin-Jigar aim to incubate new musicians and offer them a platform to showcase their work to film producers, broadcasters, brands and agencies



Jigar Saraiya and Sachin Sanghvi

Several music composers have launched their A&R (artists and repertoire) platforms to give budding musicians an opportunity to showcase their talent. While Vishal-Shekhar launched The Raghu Dixit Project, Shankar Mahadevan and Pritam came up with Kaleidoscope and JAM8, respectively. The latest to join the bandwagon are Sachin-Jigar — the duo has launched an A&R venture called White Noise Studios. With their latest venture, they aim to incubate new musicians and offer them a platform to showcase their work to film producers, broadcasters, brands and agencies.

Says Sachin Sanghvi, "We have been working on this for five years, and we're glad it's finally fructified. We are happy that we can introduce deserving undiscovered talent into the industry by honing their skills and marketing them well. "The first film that features talent groomed by White Noise Studios is Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor's next, Veere Di Wedding. Jigar Saraiya says, "It's believed that the rat race in B-Town kills innate talent and that is something we want to address. Our team will hunt new talent from across the country under our mentorship and we will push their music into mainstream."

