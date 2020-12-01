Concept of visibility for an actor has changed now, says Amrita Rao

Amrita Rao, who won many hearts by playing the simple college-going girl Payal Mehra in the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, says the concept of visibility for an actor has changed, courtesy social media and talent management firms.

Pitting the current circumstances against those that were prevalent when she was active in the industry, Rao said, "Before the era of social media and PR machinery, an actor's popularity and celebrity- status was a by-product of his or her talent. When I entered the industry as a teenager, people noticed me because of my performance. Nowadays, actors are becoming popular because of their presence on social media. For an actor, being remembered for a character is more important."

Having started her career in 2002 in Bollywood with Ab Ke Baras, Amrita later appeared in films like Ishq Vishq, Main Hoon Na, Vivah and Welcome to Sajjanpur. Her last film was 2019's Thackeray, where she played Meena Tai Thackeray on-screen.

The actress became a mother this year. Amrita Rao and husband RJ Anmol welcomed their son Veer on November 1. A few days ago, Amrita treated her fans with a glimpse of her baby. The picture shows Amrita and Anmol's hands holding a tiny fist. "Hello World... Meet Our Son #Veer. He is lookin at his 1st BroFist frm YOU !!! Seek Your Blessings," read her caption to the picture.

Earlier, in an interview, while talking about entering motherhood, Amrita Rao was quoted saying, "That I have to play the role of a mother is yet to sink in because I'm such a mumma's girl myself. If I begin to compare myself with my mom, then it's too big shoes to fill in, so I'd rather just enjoy the feeling of having a little wonder in my life to keep me on my toes."

On the work front, Amrita Rao has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet. Perhaps, the lady wants to live the phase in her life to the fullest!

